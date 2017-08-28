Helen Louise Cheesman, 88, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 24th, 2017 while in the company of family members, at Schowalter Villa.

Helen was born in McPherson, Kansas on August 31, 1928, a daughter of Clara Lucille (Post) and Russell Clark.

Helen Louise attended the Ashland Country School, and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1945 at the age of 16.

She was a member of Free Methodist Church McPherson, Kansas where she was a member of the Bilumious Sunday School Class. She was a member of the TOPS Club, Rebekah Lodge and Home Supreme EHU, all of McPherson.

Helen Louise enjoyed her Spelling Bee’s contests, listing to her local radio station keeping up on the high school sports and the KC Royals, her local groups she was involved in and her family was the most important. She also volunteered at the Save-N-Share

Helen was a Telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company from 1945 to 1950. Helen was also a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner.

Helen Louise Clark was marriage to Norman Edwin Cheesman at Helen Louise’s parents home, on August 24, 1948 at McPherson, Kansas. He died on August 1, 1996.

She is survived by her sons, Douglas L. Cheesman and his wife Jan, of Wichita, Kansas, Roger E. Cheesman and his wife Carol, of McPherson, Kansas, and Gregory N. Cheesman and his wife Karla, of McPherson, Kansas; her siblings, Russell “Bud” L. Clark, of VanNuys, California, Marlena M. Regier and her husband Agnar, of McPherson, Kansas, and Kay Harman and her husband Bob, of McPherson, Kansas; her 7 grandchildren, Christopher A. Cheesman (Amanda “Mandy”), Rachel Malcolm (Mike), Matthew W. Cheesman, Felicia R. Crosby (Mike), Tyler R. Cheesman (Bonnie), Kelsey A. Barker, and Abbey J. Cheesman; her 12 great-grandchildren, Austin Crosby, Alyssa Cheesman, Brycen Parker, Wade Cheesman, William Cheesman, James Hunt, Amaya Hunt, Alec Quintana, Zoaie Quintana, Grant Cheesman, Griffin Cheesman, and Greer Cheesman; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Norman, grandson, Kelly R. Cheesman, sister, Marietta White.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 4 to 8 p.m. with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson.

The funeral service will be held at the Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 31st, with Pastor Tom Mayse officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McPherson County Community Foundation Giving Hope Fund and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.