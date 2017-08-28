Equipment stolen from company storage unit

A thief replaced the lock on a storage unit after stealing a generator and a hammer drill, according to Salina Police.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that a Wilson and Company, Inc. employee went to gather some items from the unit, located at 440 North Ohio, when he discovered that the key no longer fit. The employee notified Citywide Self-Storage, who cut off the new lock.

Authorities say that a Generac GP 3300 Generator and a Bosch Hammer Drill and case were stolen from the unit.

The total loss was estimated at $1,010.