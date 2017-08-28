Dona Joan Proffitt, 82, of Sterling, passed away Friday, August 25, 2017 at the Mennonite Friendship Community in South Hutchinson. She is survived by her son, Billy Proffitt, Jr. and wife Terri of Hutchinson; two daughters, Amy Sloan and her significant other David McKinney of Asbury, Missouri, and Dian Hodges of Quinter, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Proffitt, Sr.; son, David Proffitt; and daughter, Dawna K. Proffitt. Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Sterling. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Monday, August 28, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with family present. Burial will be at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Kindred Hospice or United Methodist Church, Sterling in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

Share this:



Tweet

