Country Club Road from Gypsum Valley to Niles Road reopening

Placement of earth wedges along each edge of the pavement along Country Club Road from Gypsum Valley Road to Niles Road by a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew will be completed this afternoon. Country Club Road will then be reopened to through traffic. Later this fall aggregate surfacing will be placed on top of the earth wedge.
