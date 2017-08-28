Chiefs Acquire LB Reggie Ragland via Trade with Bills

Ragland was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft

Share this:



Tweet



Ragland (6-2, 252) was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He sat out the 2016 season with a knee injury. Prior to entering the draft, Ragland played four seasons at the University of Alabama where he became one of three linebackers in Crimson Tide history to earn unanimous first-team All-American honors. The Huntsville, Alabama, native recorded 222 tackles (116 solo), 4.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception in his college career. His senior season, Ragland was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year after recording 102 tackles, 2.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles.