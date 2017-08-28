Charles M. Houghton, age 84, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the Mitchell County Hospital & Health Systems in Beloit, Kansas. He was born on August 27, 1932 on a farm in rural Kackley, Kansas to Lester C. and Lola V. (Nelson) Houghton.

Charles was a 1951 graduate of Jamestown High School. After high school he joined the US Air Force and was stationed at Lincoln Air Force Base where he served for 4 years.

On December 25, 1951 he married Della L. Abram on the farm. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this December.

He worked for Boswick Irrigation District, farmed, and most of his life managed the Randall Co-op Union for 34 years.

He was a member of the Lions club in Randall, the Moose Lodge #1428, and American Legion Post #76, Concordia.

Charles loved to dance, fish, coon hunt, travel and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.

He is survived by his wife Della of the home; Son, Roger Houghton (Bonnie) all of Randall, KS.; 3 sisters, Madeline Demars, Concordia, KS.; Dorothy Sharpe, Clyde, KS., Rosalie Grounds, Concordia, KS.; 2 grandchildren, Hank Kummer (Hannah) and their children Esther and Emma of Lindsborg, KS.; Alya Keierleber (Nick) and their child Kane of Ft. Riley, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Gary Houghton, 2 sisters, Vivian Almon and Audrey Hayden.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Monday, August 28, 2017 at the Randall Cemetery in Randall, Kansas with the Rev. Jim Rice and Rev. Dan Daniels officiating. Inurnment will follow the graveside services.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 1-8 pm with the family receiving friends from 5-7 pm at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Charles M. Houghton for a Randall community project to be decided at a later time.