The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

3rd mental competency evaluation for alleged killer of Kan. officer

by 1 Comment

Jamaal Lewis- photo KCK police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Kansas City, Kansas, police captain will undergo a third evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Defense attorneys for 21-year-old Jamaal Lewis sought the evaluation by a defense expert. Lewis already has been evaluated locally and at Larned State Hospital.

The Kansas City Star reports District Judge Wes Griffin granted the defense request Monday. A status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Lewis is charged with capital murder in the July 2016 shooting death of Police Capt. Robert David Melton in Kansas City, Kansas.

Melton was investigating a shooting when a man fired shots into Melton’s patrol car, killing him.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *