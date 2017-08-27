The Salina Post

Police warn of phone scam in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY —The Abilene Police Department has been made aware of a phone scam circulating in the community.

The caller identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer, and claims that an arrest warrant has been issued for the recipient for failing to report for jury duty, according to a social media report from police.

In lieu of arrest, the caller directs the recipient to provide card information from a prepaid debit card purchased by the recipient. This is a scam.

If you believe you may have been a target of this or any other scam, please contact the Abilene Police Department at (785)263-1213

