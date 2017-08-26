The Salina Post

Man dead after ejected in Kansas UTV accident

DONIPHAN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 12a.m. Saturday in Doniphan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Polaris UTV driven by Steven Greg Sims, 50, Trenton, MO., was northbound on Ash Point Road just south of 170 Road. The UTV rolled onto its right side. The driver and a passenger were ejected.

Sims was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger Cody Ryan Brown, 25, Trenton, MO., was transported to the hospital in Hiawatha. Sims used no safety equipment, according to the KHP.

