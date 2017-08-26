The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man dies after car hits a tree in Louisiana

by Leave a Comment

MADISON PARISH, LA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Kansas man on a Louisiana highway.

Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday, a Chevrolet passenger vehicle driven by Jon J. Held, 62, Manhattan, was eastbound on Interstate 20 near Tallulah, according to a media release from the Louisiana State Police.

The driver lost control of the vehicle exiting the highway and hit a tree. Held was pronounced dead at the scene.

A routine toxicology test is pending. Held was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the LSP.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *