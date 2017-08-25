Terrific Brick Cottage w/ Attached Garage – 659 S 10th St

Terrific Brick Cottage w/ Attached Garage, Covered Front Porch, Deep Landscaped Yard, and 20×50 Insulated Shop/Garage. Home features Large Open Living/Dining, with Wood Fireplace, Brand New Carpet over Hardwood, & French Doors opening to Amazing Yard and Patio. Completely New Kitchen w/ Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops & Coordinating Floors, New Quiet-Close Cabinets & Drawers, and 2 Yr Old Stainless Steel Appliances to Remain. Spacious Finished Basement has Wood Stove in Family Room, and Large 3rd Bedroom with 3/4 Bath. Other updates include New Trim & Window Paint, and Newer High Efficiency HVAC. Gas ran to Shop for Furnace, & has Window Air Unit and 220. Convenient Alley Access to Shop & RV Parking, as well! Call for your showing today! For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx18628&s=sp2

