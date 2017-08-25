Sporting KC’s match at Houston postponed due to Hurricane Harvey in Southeast Texas

Match now set for Wednesday, October 11 at BBVA Compass Stadium

(August 25, 2017) – Sporting Kansas City’s MLS regular season match at the Houston Dynamo has been postponed due to the pending arrival of Hurricane Harvey, which is projected to affect the Greater Houston area and Southeast Texas this weekend.

The match, originally slated to kick off at 8 p.m. CT Saturday, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. CT at BBVA Compass Stadium.

The postponed fixture is Sporting Kansas City’s third MLS match all-time to be rescheduled due to unplayable conditions. In 1998, a game between Kansas City and D.C. United at Arrowhead Stadium was suspended in the 53rd minute and replayed in its entirety more than a month later. In 2015, inclement weather postponed a match between Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids that was moved from May to October at Children’s Mercy Park.

Currently one point out of first place in the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City will resume MLS action Sept. 6 against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium, set for 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Kansas City.