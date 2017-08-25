Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Topeka Police received a 911 call on a possible shooting in the at a home in the 2800 Block SE Highland Ct. The caller advised they believed there was one victim inside the residence.

When officers arrived, they located Eric B. Plummer, 32, Topeka, inside a residence with life threatening injuries consistent with being shot. He died at the scene.

Residents in the area report a possible suspect as a black male in his 30-40s wearing a black shirt and black shorts. This subject was seen running south and west from the area.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are encouraged to call police.