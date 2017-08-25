NWS: One of the driest summers ever in Salina

SALINE COUNTY — While some areas of Kansas are recovering from too much rain, the residents in Saline County are experiencing one of the driest summers on record.

The period of June through August 2017 is Salina’s 5th driest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. Only 4.11 inches of rain was reported during the three month period. It is the driest summer since 1983.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. On Sunday.