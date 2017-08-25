Kansas Supreme Court affirms Saline County sex offender registration

The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed a Saline County District Court judge’s order that Rayburn Tappendick Jr. be required to register as a sex offender under the Kansas Offender Registration Act. Tappendick pleaded no contest in 2011 to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child for offenses committed in 2008. At the time of his plea, the Kansas Offender Registration Act required lifetime registration.
On appeal, Tappendick claimed the lifetime registration requirement violated the ex post facto clause of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits legislatures from retroactively punishing previously committed crimes, because at the time he committed the crimes, the Kansas Offender Registration Act required only a 10-year registration period. A Court of Appeals panel declined to consider Tappendick’s claim based on the general rule that a new legal theory may not be asserted for the first time on appeal. The panel noted Tappendick failed to show his claim invoked any of the exceptions to the general rule.
In his petition for review, Tappendick asked the Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals decision, asserting that the panel incorrectly ruled that he could not raise the ex post facto claim for the first time on appeal.
The Supreme Court opinion, written by Justice Dan Biles, noted Tappendick merely mentioned the exceptions to the general rule and argued without any explanation or authority that the new issue invoked the exceptions but made no effort to challenge the panel’s rationale for declining to address his claim. The court held Tappendick’s petition for review failed to challenge the panel’s decision not to consider his claim raised for the first time on appeal.
Comments
Bob Bowser says
SO without any legal mumbo-jumbo we can make a prior act which was before LEGAL to be ILLEGAL and charge someone who committed the act PRIOR to its being made illegal with committing the crime.
That’s kind of like a traffic cop radaring a motorist at 30mph in a residential district and a week later the signs are changed to 20mph so they go back and write a ticket.
Sounds like what we did to the pot-pouri guy over on Ash Street.
I am not defending what he did, but if we allow our legislators to retroactively make criminals out of citizens, WHERE does it STOP?
Big Poppa says
He was found guilty. They didn’t make a law, after he committed the crime.
whatsup? says
You are correct, they didn’t make a law. What they done was years after the fact they changed the sentencing for the crime without any new trial or court hearings. The government has been given free reigns to do what ever they want to keep people in the system because the more they have in the system the more money they get. Before long, all crimes are going to result in lifetime punishment. Our society likes to stigmatize criminals to the point there is no such thing as a rehabilitated convict. “Once a criminal always one”. That’s our society now. It’s pathetic honestly, because all of us make poor decisions, some of us worse than others yes, but do we really have the right to say someone is forever a worse person than the rest of us. I for one spent 6 years in therapy to become a better person, but still get judged for a bad decision I made many years ago. But that’s what society wants, me to become angry about it and do something stupid again so they can prove themselves better. I refuse to play the game. It’s a fact of life that I have learned to accept. My real judge is God. I’m not on this planet to please man.