The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas police department wants your help to name police dog

by 1 Comment

Photo courtesy Andover Police

BUTLER COUNTY —  A Kansas police department showed off their new police department K9 officer Friday.

The Andover Police Department purchased a 17-month old Belgian Malinois, born in the Netherlands, from Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana.

On September 18, the dog and Officer Joel McLaughlin will begin a 10-week Police K-9 training with the Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Before they go to school, the needs a name. The Police Department is asking for the public’s help to name the dog.

They asked the public to share name suggestions by submitting a comment to their department Facebook page.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *