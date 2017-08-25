The Salina Post

Kansas City Confederate Memorial Removed After Vandalism

Vandalized memorial in Kansas City-photo by Eric Smith-photo courtesy KCTV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Crews are removing an 83-year-old Confederate memorial from a grassy arear along a Kansas City thoroughfare.

Workers began taking down the 9-foot tall monument with benches on either side Friday morning. The Missouri Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy asked Kansas City Parks and Recreation officials to move the monument to a place of safety. The request came after someone painted what appeared to be a red hammer and sickle on the “Loyal Women of the Old South” memorial last week.

Crews covered it with plywood boards Sunday to prevent further graffiti until it could be relocated.

The memorial was erected in 1934 to recognize women who supported the Confederacy. A private, anonymous donor is paying for the removal.

Comments

  1. Instead of trying to change history, BLM should be trying to change the future. Sadly, they are failing at both.

    Reply

  2. and the BLM poster boy Obummeer, with “mama’s side as slave owners, and papa’s side slave traders, get rid of 8 years of “past history”…they gots some splannin to do!

    Reply

  3. Take them all down and destroy them. Read (if you can, lol) about it in history books. Don’t even belong in museums.

    Germany doesn’t have statues of Hitler around, do they?

    Reply

