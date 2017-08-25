Crimestoppers: Burglary at Great Clips

Salina Police are asking for information regarding a burglary at Great Clips, 1661 S. Ohio.

Authorities say that at 3:48 a.m. on August 1, a white pickup pulled up behind the business and a subject entered through the back door. The unknown suspect left at around 4:35 a.m. after ransacking the office, taking cash and several other items.

A loss estimate was not immediately available.

It is believed the burglary occurred between Tuesday, July 25, 2017, and Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Total loss is valued at $1218.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.