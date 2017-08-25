BBBS of Salina announces Morrical as new CEO

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina announced today that Hayley Morrical will fill the CEO position.

“I’m very excited to join another local organization with such a strong impact on the community and it’s young people,” Morrical said in a BBBS press release. “The team of staff, volunteers, and board members have been providing excellent programs and services for years. I’m thrilled to add my expertise and connections to the business community into the mix to continue on this strong tradition.”

Morrical received her bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Baker University. She will bring non-profit experience from working with the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, where she was a membership and community relations associate.

“In addition to her work at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, Hayley is a member of the Konza Club Steering Committee, is involved in the Community Engagement Committee at the Salina Area United Way, travels to speak on millennial related topics. Hayley started a health initiative, Sweaty Swedes, in her hometown of Lindsborg to encourage lifelong exercise. One of her most recent accomplishments was along with her Leadership Salina teammates, Hayley raised funds to commission the new “Salina” mural on Santa Fe Ave.”

Morrical will be filling the CEO position previously held by Michelle Peck, who is now working as the associate director of development at Saint Francis Foundation.

“The board will forever be grateful for the accomplishments of our previous CEO Michelle Peck,” said Ashley McArthur, BBBS board of director. “Peck not only made us the best Salina non for profit for the last 3 year, but also won numerous awards on a national level including Best Agency and Best Board of the Year. When interviewing for the new CEO the board felt it was important to find someone who would be able to continue that trend of excellence and supersede it. Hayley is joining a wonderful staff of accomplished individuals and bringing in a new infectious energy with a passion for giving back to the community and non-for profits. As a board we’re excited about the future of our agency.”