Antiques stolen from rural home

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in that occurred at a home west of Salina last week.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, sometime during the overnight hours between August 15 and 16, an unknown suspect(s) broke a window to gain access to a residence on the 2700 block of West State Street.

The property owner reported $100 in change, several Riker boxes containing arrowheads and foreign coins, three antique Knights of Columbus ceremonial swords, three beer steins, an antique fan and assorted jewelry stolen.

The total loss was estimated at $5,200.