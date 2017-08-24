The Salina Post

Suspect indicted after found with 30-pounds of fentanyl in Russell Co.

TOPEKA – A California man was indicted this week on drug charges stemming from an arrest earlier this year in Russell County.

According to the U.S. Attorney Tom Beal, Carlos F. Fernandez-Gonzalez, 28, Yucaipa California is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 30 pounds of fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute nearly five pounds of heroin.

The crime is alleged to have occurred May 25, in Russell County. If convicted, he faces not less than 10 years and a fine up to $10 million on each count.

Beal said Fernandez-Gonzalez is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictment merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.

