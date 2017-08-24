Sheriff releases picture of suspect vehicle involved in Kan. robbery

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect vehicle.

Just after 9:30p.m. Monday, the victim was loading groceries into her vehicle at the Wal-Mart parking lot, 100 Bluemont in Manhattan when a white female with brown hair got out of a dark colored passenger car and grabbed the victims purse from her shopping cart.

The victim tried to get her purse back, jumping partially into the passenger side of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle, left the Wal-Mart parking lot at a high rate of speed. The victim who remained partially inside the car hung onto the car until she was eventually dropped off in the vicinity of the 8000 block of Highway 24, Manhattan.

The suspect vehicle then drove off in an unknown direction. The 44-year old female victim reported that she suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

Evidence collected at the scene and witness statements indicate that the suspect vehicle is believed to be driven by a white female with blonde hair, possibly wearing a purple shirt. The passenger in the suspect vehicle was also described as a white female having with brown hair. The vehicle appears to be a dark colored 4-door passenger car with a sun roof, the exact make of the car is unknown at this time. Total loss was reported to exceed $800.00. Anyone able to identify the vehicle or suspects is asked to call police.