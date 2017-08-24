Mark E. Moyer, 57, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 24, 2017, surrounded by family at McPherson Health & Rehab. He was a lifetime McPherson County resident and graduated from McPherson High School.

Mark was born on October 16, 1959, in McPherson, KS, the son of Donald E. and Mary L. (Ballweg) Moyer.

Survivors include: parents, Donald & Mary Moyer of McPherson, KS; sister, Sheila Ratzlaff (Joel) of Goessel, KS; nephew, Bryce Ratzlaff (Katie Lohkamp) of Wichita, KS; niece, Nanci Heath (Brian) of Goessel, KS; great nieces & nephews, Derek, Kelli, Braxton, & Breckyn; aunt, Frankie Scott of Galva, KS; and numerous cousins.

A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at McPherson Cemetery with Pastor Joe Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.