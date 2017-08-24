Marjorie Sue Trahan, 71, loving wife, generous mother, and thoughtful friend, died peacefully on August 21, 2017. She was born April 19, 1946, to Agnes and Ernest Ensign in rural Ellsworth Kansas. The youngest of three children, “Margie Sue” represented the best a small town has to offer with her strength of character and her love of friend, family, and neighbor. She graduated from high school and married her high school sweetheart, Larry Trahan, on July 3, 1964, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Miltonvale, Kansas.

Wanting a large family, Margie and Larry welcomed their first child, Tawsha, while Larry finished college at Pittsburgh State in Pittsburgh Kansas. After graduation in 1967, they moved to Kansas City for Larry’s new job, and welcomed their second child, David, to the family in 1969. Margie wanted a two-story house though and found one outside Kansas City, in small town Lathrop, Missouri. Here they had their third child, John, in 1972, and Margie had her hands full with family and new friends. By the summer of 1974, they were moving to another small town, Sedgwick, Kansas near Wichita. Here they settled in and welcomed two more daughters; Amy in 1977 and Kimberly in 1980, and their family was complete with five children.

Margie had a day care in her Missouri home for a short while, and then in her Kansas home, for many years. Wonderful memories and long-term friendships were made through Margie’s career of caring for other people’s children. In 1985, Margie and Larry decided to leave their small-town life and move to the city of Mesa, Arizona. Margie made the most of the lifestyle change and become the best kind of soccer mom; spending many hours and weekends supporting her children and their soccer mates both on the field and on the phone. Margie loved to talk on the telephone and one could always count on her to get things done! Margie also loved a good garage sale, and spent many weekends looking for a great bargain in Mesa. She continued to care for children in her home, making many friends along the way. As an active member at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Mesa, Arizona she also volunteered at the church daycare.

The pull of family was always a priority for Margie, and she and Larry wore a path traveling between Mesa, Arizona and Miltonvale, Kansas over the years; sometimes just the two of them, and sometimes with other family members. After their retirement years, Margie and Larry officially split time between Arizona and the family farm in Kansas.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 12th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Miltonvale, KS.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Larry Trahan; daughters Tawsha, Amy, and Kim; sons David and John; granddaughters Rachel, Hayley, Mary, Natalie, Nyah, and Zaria; and grandsons, Taylor and Matthew.

As Marjorie loved little ones, please consider a donation to a child-centered organization of your choice or The Society of St. Vincent De Paul.