KVA Announces 2017 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings

The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2017 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings.



Rank – School



Class 6A

1. Olathe Northwest

2. Blue Valley West

3. Blue Valley North

4. Manhattan

5. Lawrence-Free State

6. Blue Valley

7. Gardner-Edgerton

8. Blue Valley Northwest

9. Olathe North

10. Olathe East



Class 5A

1. Shawnee Heights

2. St. James Academy

3. St. Thomas Aquinas

4. Lansing

5. Newton

6. Goddard-Eisenhower

7. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

8. Maize

9. De Soto

10. Emporia



Class 4A – Division 1

1. Rose Hill

2. Bishop Miege

3. Louisburg

4. Andover Central

5. Abilene

6. Paola

7. McPherson

8. Kansas City-Piper

9. Maize South

10. Ulysses



Class 4A – Division 2

1. Topeka-Hayden

2. Nickerson

3. Concordia

4. Baxter Springs

5. Andale

6. Santa Fe Trail

7. Girard

8. Wichita Trinity Academy

9. Holcomb

10. Holton



Class 3A

1. Hesston

2. Thomas More Prep-Marian

3. Silver Lake

4. Cheney

5. Kingman

6. Douglass

7. Nemaha Central

8. Wellsville

9. Humboldt

10. St. Marys



Class 2A

1. Heritage Christian

2. Central Plains

3. Republic County

4. Kiowa County

5. Valley Falls

6. Jefferson County North

7. St. Mary’s Colgan

8. Flinthills

9. Oswego

10. Maranatha Academy



Class 1A – Division 1

1. Centralia

2. Goessel

3. Hanover

4. South Central

5. South Barber

6. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

7. Stockton

8. La Crosse

9. Olpe

10. Rural Vista



Class 1A – Division 2

1. Northern Valley

2. Sylvan-Lucas

3. Wheatland-Grinnell

4. Otis-Bison

5. Axtell

6. Blue Valley-Randolph

7. Wallace County

8. Cunningham

9. Waverly

10. Fowler