Kansas Health Centers receive federal funding for quality improvement

by

The Kansas Association for the Medically Underserved (KAMU) announces that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recognized 18 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in Kansas for providing high quality, comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health care. These FQHCs have been awarded $1,072,373, collectively, in federal funding to further improve the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the health care delivered to the communities they serve, which includes the uninsured and underserved. The following clinics received awards:

 

Atchison Community Health Clinic                                 Atchison                $54,738

Community Health Center in Cowley County               Winfield                $21,211

Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas           Pittsburg               $162,110

First Care Clinic                                                                    Hays                      $61,849

Flint Hills Community Health Center                               Emporia                $72,207

Genesis Family Health                                                        Garden City          $39,656

GraceMed Health Clinic                                                     Wichita                  $63,802

Health Ministries Clinic                                                      Newton                  $80,144

Health Partnership Clinic                                                   Olathe                    $52,063

HealthCore Clinic                                                                 Wichita                  $40,500

Heart of Kansas Family Health Care                                 Great Bend           $73,694

Heartland Community Health Center                              Lawrence              $64,122

Hoxie Medical Clinic                                                            Hoxie                      $13,583

Hunter Health Clinic                                                            Wichita                  $26,584

KDHE Farmworker Health Program                                  Statewide              $5,801

Konza Prairie Community Health & Dental Center       Junction City         $75,756

PrairieStar Health Center                                                   Hutchinson           $142,358

Salina Family Health Care Center                                     Salina                     $48,779

 

 

Funding was awarded based on eight different categories, and the funding will be used to continue improving services based upon high levels of performance in one or more of the following categories: Improving Quality of Care; Increasing Access to Care; Enhancing Delivery of High Value Health Care; Addressing Health Disparities; and Achieving Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition. For more information about the awards, visithhs.gov

