Kansas Health Centers receive federal funding for quality improvement

The Kansas Association for the Medically Underserved (KAMU) announces that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recognized 18 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in Kansas for providing high quality, comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health care. These FQHCs have been awarded $1,072,373, collectively, in federal funding to further improve the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the health care delivered to the communities they serve, which includes the uninsured and underserved. The following clinics received awards:

Atchison Community Health Clinic Atchison $54,738

Community Health Center in Cowley County Winfield $21,211

Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas Pittsburg $162,110

First Care Clinic Hays $61, 849

Flint Hills Community Health Center Emporia $72,207

Genesis Family Health Garden City $39,656

GraceMed Health Clinic Wichita $63,802

Health Ministries Clinic Newton $80,144

Health Partnership Clinic Olathe $52,063

HealthCore Clinic Wichita $40,500

Heart of Kansas Family Health Care Great Bend $73,694

Heartland Community Health Center Lawrence $64,122

Hoxie Medical Clinic Hoxie $13,583

Hunter Health Clinic Wichita $26,584

KDHE Farmworker Health Program Statewide $5,801

Konza Prairie Community Health & Dental Center Junction City $75,756

PrairieStar Health Center Hutchinson $142,358

Salina Family Health Care Center Salina $48,779

Funding was awarded based on eight different categories, and the funding will be used to continue improving services based upon high levels of performance in one or more of the following categories: Improving Quality of Care; Increasing Access to Care; Enhancing Delivery of High Value Health Care; Addressing Health Disparities; and Achieving Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition. For more information about the awards, visithhs.gov