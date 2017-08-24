Kansas Health Centers receive federal funding for quality improvement

The Kansas Association for the Medically Underserved (KAMU) announces that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recognized 18 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in Kansas for providing high quality, comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health care. These FQHCs have been awarded $1,072,373, collectively, in federal funding to further improve the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the health care delivered to the communities they serve, which includes the uninsured and underserved. The following clinics received awards:
Atchison Community Health Clinic
Community Health Center in Cowley County Winfield
Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas Pittsburg $162,110
First Care Clinic
Flint Hills Community Health Center Emporia $72,207
Genesis Family Health
GraceMed Health Clinic
Health Ministries Clinic
Health Partnership Clinic
HealthCore Clinic
Heart of Kansas Family Health Care
Heartland Community Health Center Lawrence $64,122
Hoxie Medical Clinic
Hunter Health Clinic
KDHE Farmworker Health Program
Konza Prairie Community Health & Dental Center Junction City $75,756
PrairieStar Health Center
Salina Family Health Care Center
Funding was awarded based on eight different categories, and the funding will be used to continue improving services based upon high levels of performance in one or more of the following categories: Improving Quality of Care; Increasing Access to Care; Enhancing Delivery of High Value Health Care; Addressing Health Disparities; and Achieving Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition. For more information about the awards, visithhs.gov