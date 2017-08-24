Kan. sheriff hopes found digital watch helps ID human remains

LYON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the discovery of human remains and have found a digital watch that may help identify the victim.

On April 29, an individual located a skull in a grassy area on the east bank of the Neosho River just outside of Neosho Rapids, Kansas, according to a media release.

Law Enforcement further located additional remains approximately 20 feet north of the skull.

The skeletal remains were wrapped in a fitted bed sheet and comforter which was placed within a black lawn and leaf bag.

An autopsy showed that the remains are those of a male, predominately white heritage with black/African

American traits (possibly mixed race), 5-foot-4 -5-foot-6 in height, possibly middle to late aged, and longer hair (6-8-inches) that is blonde, white, or grey in color. The individual also had scoliosis.

A digital watch was found in the bedding with the remains.

If you have any information, please contact myself or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3353.