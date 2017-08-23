The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Suspect in 7-year-old Kansas girl’s attack to go on trial

by Leave a Comment

Breitenbach -photo KBI

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused of raping and trying to kill a 7-year-old Wichita girl will go on trial.

Corbin Breitenbach is charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary. Prosecutors allege he broke into a woman’s condo in June and attacked the girl before putting her back into a bed and leaving.

The now 8-year-old girl testified during a preliminary hearing Wednesday. She and her younger brother were staying at the woman’s home the night she was attacked. Breitenbach was staying at his girlfriend’s nearby apartment.

Prosecutors say DNA linked Breitenbach to the crime.

A trial is tentatively set for Sept. 25.

Breitenbach did not say anything during the hearing. His attorney entered not guilty pleas to all the charges against him.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *