Rural Salina man holds thief at gunpoint, waits for authorities

A would-be thief was met with a .357 Magnum while breaking into a vehicle parked at a residence north of Salina this morning.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, authorities received a call regarding a break-in shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday. A deputy responded to 60 West Prairie Ridge Road to find the suspect sprawled on the ground at gunpoint.

The 51-year-old homeowner told authorities that he heard his dog barking, so he grabbed his gun and went out to investigate. Sheriff Soldan said that the man found 38-year-old Jason Allen Wooderson going through his truck.

Sheriff Soldan said Wooderson also had drugs and paraphernalia on his person.

He was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail for possession of an opiate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing.