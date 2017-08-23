“Rolling Closure” for section ofCountry Club Road

There will be a “rolling closure” of Country Club Road from Gypsum Valley Road to Niles Road starting at Gypsum Valley Road and progressing westward beginning tomorrow morning, August 24th, to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to place earth wedges along each edge of the pavement. Later this fall aggregate surfacing will be placed on top of the earth wedge.

“Rolling closure” means that only one mile of the designated section of road will be closed at any given time. After it is completed, that mile will be reopened and the next mile closed and so on. It is anticipated that the project will take three working days to complete. ROAD CLOSURE WILL BE ONLY BETWEEN 8:00 A.M. AND 4:00 P.M. EACH DAY. THE ROAD WILL BE REOPENED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC EACH EVENING AND REMAIN SO UNTIL 8:00 A.M. THE NEXT MORNING.

Earth wedges are being placed to help extend the life of the pavement and, more importantly, to add a measure of safety for the traveling public. The edge wedges allow an opportunity for a driver to correct his/her steering in the event their passenger-side tires leave the edge of the pavement.

Owners of land along Country Club Road from Gypsum Valley Road to Niles Road will still be permitted to access their properties from the side of the work zone upon which their property lies. However, delays should be anticipated if there are conflicts between the on-going work zone and access to a specific property.