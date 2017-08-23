Patricia “Pat” Ann (Martin) Stoneking, 80, of McPherson, KS, died on Monday, August 21, 2017, at McPherson Hospital.

Pat was born January 6, 1937, in Coffeyville, Kansas to John D. (J.D.) and Dorothy (Cole) Martin. She attended Coffeyville schools and finalized her Associate of Arts Degree at Coffeyville Community College in 1976.

She married Ronald Gene Stoneking January 24, 1958, and this union lasted 53 years.

She was employed with First Federal Savings & Loan of Coffeyville for 15 years and various other temporary jobs until her retirement. She was a volunteer for the Genesis organization of Coffeyville.

Pat was baptized in the United Methodist Church.

She was a member of the Cherokee Nation and had traced her lineage back to Nancy Ward, the Ghigau. She enjoyed genealogy, painting, flower gardening, bird watching, and fishing.

Survivors include: a son, Vance Alan Stoneking of Thornton, CO; two daughters, Tamara Jean Mangan of Aurora, CO and Tricia Dee Dubbert (Kevin) of McPherson, KS; brother, James Cole Martin (Jean) of Muskogee, OK; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and an infant son, Jeffrey Martin Stoneking.

Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 25, 2017, at Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel in Coffeyville. Rev. James Martin will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, Coffeyville.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorial donations be given to Genesis Food Pantry (Coffeyville) in care of Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel, 2405 Woodland, Coffeyville, KS 67337 or Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.