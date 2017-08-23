Man beaten and robbed at Salina motel

Authorities are looking for the vehicle of a Hays man who was beaten and robbed at a Salina motel yesterday.

The incident was said to have occurred sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Red Carpet Inn and Suites, located at 222 E. Diamond Dr. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that four suspects, two men and two women, entered the room of a 69-year-old Hays man, beating him and stealing his car.

The victim had severe facial lacerations and two black eyes.

Capt. Forrester said a statewide alert has been put out on the stolen 2000 Cadillac Seville. It is said to be white with a Kansas License plate reading 702-DNV

The victim’s cell phone, wallet and a tablet were also stolen. The total loss was estimated at $3,500.