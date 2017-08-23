Local band to headline Friday Night Live

Backwater Mafia will headline this week’s Friday Night Live. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Campbell Plaza. Admission is free and the show is family-friendly.

“From Johnny Cash to Metallica, Backwater Mafia brings classic-yet-current rock and country songs to their audiences. The band puts a twist on old favorites and brings a hard-hitting rock ‘n’ roll show every time they take the stage.”

The local band has played the Salina area “for many years in different incarnations…” according to a Friday Night Live press release.

“Friday Night Live is a series of arts and entertainment programming for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships with local business owners in the downtown arts district.”