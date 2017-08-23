Kansas man accused of arson, theft of guns from rural home

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas man arrested for crimes in July was back before a judge Tuesday for the reading of charges that include burglary, arson and theft of services.

The state is accusing Dylan Verstraete, 23, Hutchinson, of burglary for breaking into a home in Arlington and starting a fire in the 12,000 block of Fairview Road in the Arlington area.

Finally, he’s charged with theft of property including a computer screen; three guns, including a 12 gauge semi-automatic Winchester; and miscellaneous items from a home in rural Reno County.

He has a previous conviction for burglary in Stafford County.

The current case against Verstraete will now move to a waiver-status docket next month.