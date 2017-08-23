Fredrick C. Andreasen, 58, of Salina, passed away Aug. 19, 2017. He was born April 2, 1959, in Plainville. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1977. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish since 1971, and Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree Knight, both in Lincoln. He was a beloved son, father, brother, and uncle.

Freddy had a very dry sense of humor, witty comebacks, and charitable heart. He was a friend to all persons he encountered, his giving nature will be missed by all.

Survivors: son, Eric Andreasen; five grandchildren; and eight siblings.

Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at St. Patricks Parish, Lincoln.

Memorials to: the church, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina