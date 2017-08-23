Ethel C. Peters, 98, Washington, died Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the Centennial Homestead Nursing Home, Washington.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, August 25 at Ward Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 26 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Washington.

Burial will be in the Washington City Cemetery.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara (Ron) Wurtz, Morrowville; son, Duane (Susan) Peters, Scandia; sister-in-law, Barbara Alldredge, Niceville, FL; six grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

A memorial fund is established to the Washington City Library for large print books. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, Washington