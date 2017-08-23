Ethan Gabriel Burrola 18yrs, died on August 22, 2017 at Liberty, Missouri. Born to Cesar and Tresa Miller Burrola on October 11, 1998 at Great Bend. He has been a resident of Kearney, Mo., for 3 years formerly of Lyons. He was DJ “E” for Big Dawg in Lyons.

Survivors are his mother, Tresa Burrola, Kearney, Mo.; father, Cesar & Patricia Burrola, Lyons; brother, Izack & Jasmin Burrola, Lyons; sister Chelsea & Chapo Gallegos, Lyons; nieces Braelynn Miller, Rhemi Miller, nephew, Angel Gallegos; paternal grandparents, Manuela Quiroz, Lyons, Filomeno Burrola, Mexico; maternal grandparent, Sherry Burrola, Springfield, Mo. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Miller; uncle Lynn Jerauld; cousin, Carlos Tharpe

Funeral Services are 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Father Patrick Kotrba officiating. Burial will be in Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation is 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, August 25, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons

Memorials to Ethan Burrola Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.