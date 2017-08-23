Dwayne “Tigger” Barber, 57, of White City, Kansas passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017, in a vehicle accident.

He was born June 25, 1960 in Council Grove, KS to Donald and Marida (Grubaugh) Barber. He married Kristy Ramsey on April 28, 1983 and together they had two children, Dwayne and Jaime. Over the years, Dwayne had worked for Barber & Son Construction, Kansas Instruments, Snyder Trucking and was presently employed with Midwest Concrete Materials, where he has been for the past 23 years.

Dwayne enjoyed building and tinkering with cars and tractors. He could fix anything and everything. Dwayne was an engineer without the degree.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Barber.

Dwayne is survived by his wife Kristy, of the home; son Dwayne L. Barber, Jr., of Salina; daughter Jaime D. Thomas (Bob), of Jennings, PA; grandchildren Misha and Uri Thomas: mother Marida Barber, of Council Grove; sisters LeAnn Keplar (Steve) and Shari Meade (Tom), all of Council Grove; and brother Darryl Barber (Ariane) of Goodland.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, August 26, 2017, at Community Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.