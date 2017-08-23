2 Kansas teens hospitalized after UTV rolls

BARBER COUNTY — Two Kansas teens were injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Tuesday in Barber County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Can-am UTV driven by Desiree E. Doherty, 15, Kiowa, was southbound on 8th Street and preparing to turn left onto Rumsey Street.

The driver lost control and rolled the vehicle.

Doherty was transported to the hospital in Wichita. She was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.

A passenger Bryn E. Rathgerber, 16, Kiowa, was transported to the Kiowa District Hospital.