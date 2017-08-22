USGS: 4th earthquake in 3 days shakes Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY — A fourth earthquake over four days shook Kansas Monday. The quake just after 2:30 p.m. measured a magnitude 2.8 and was centered approximately 16 miles southeast of Conway Springs, according to the U. S. Geological Survey.

A pair of quakes shook Kansas Sunday. At 1a.m., a 2.4 quake was centered three miles southwest of Bluff City in Harper County. At 6:07 p.m. magnitude 2.5 quake was centered seven miles south of Conway Springs.

Just before 8pm. Saturday a quake that measured a magnitude 2.2 was centered seven miles northwest of Caldwell, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A series of earthquakes shook the same area August 5 and 6. They measured from 2.8 to 3.4, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injuries from Monday’s quake.