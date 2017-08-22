Truck burglary under investigation

A 2000 Peterbilt, owned by Reicks Way Trucking out of Nebraska, was being worked on at the Truck Center Companies, 2552 North Ninth, when it was burglarized.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said the truck was first brought to the business on August 10. Sometime between 9 p.m. on August 14 and 9 a.m. on August 15, several items were stolen from the semi.

The stolen property belonged to a 29-year-old Lincoln man. A Cobra 29 LTD CB, a Rand McNally GPS, a Bluetooth headset, 30 DVDs, miscellaneous hand tools, two grain hopper vibrators and a bucket of change were reported stolen.

The total loss was estimated at $4,570.

According to the report, the truck was thought to be locked with the keys in the office. There were no signs of forced entry.