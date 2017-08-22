The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Three bedroom, two bath – 600 W Ash

by

Three bedroom, two bath, two story home. Living room has unwarranted fireplace. There is a formal dining room, a pantry off kitchen, and a main floor office. Second floor has three beds, full bath, and laundry room with cabinets. Basement is unfinished; there is a single car detached garage. Eligible Bidders: Owner Occupants, Nonprofits, and Government Agencies only. Bid Submission Deadline: 8/27/2017 11:59:59 PM CT

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx17849&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.

RemaxRoyals

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.