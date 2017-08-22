Three bedroom, two bath – 600 W Ash

Three bedroom, two bath, two story home. Living room has unwarranted fireplace. There is a formal dining room, a pantry off kitchen, and a main floor office. Second floor has three beds, full bath, and laundry room with cabinets. Basement is unfinished; there is a single car detached garage. Eligible Bidders: Owner Occupants, Nonprofits, and Government Agencies only. Bid Submission Deadline: 8/27/2017 11:59:59 PM CT

