The Real Encounter brings high energy action to Salina

The Real Encounter, hosted by Visit Salina, will be held in Salina at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center at 7 p.m. tomorrow.

According to Visit Salina, The free, high energy, action packed event will feature “extreme sports” athletes. As seen on “America’s Got Talent” a Real Encounter event features professional athletes in Moto Stunting, Street Bike Stunting, Flat Land Skateboarding and a BMX Bike Stunt Team.

The Real Encounter is more than a one-day event. Throughout August local and area schools will be able to host assemblies. The assemblies will feature a team of athletes that desire to help youth in the audience. In a high energy, “extreme sports” action packed message, the team of athletes will focus on helping students avoid the dangers and consequences of poor ethical and moral choices, while encouraging positive life changes through discipline, positive attitudes and making right choices.

The main event, the Real Encounter event August 23 at 7 PM in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, will culminate the series of school assemblies. The athletes at this event have competed at the highest level and have experienced success on “Americas Got Talent.” Brad Bennet, a former professional motocross athlete, will also share his story, a life-changing message. Like the assemblies, the show is designed to show that one person can make a huge difference in the lives of others through discipline, positive attitudes and making right choices.

This event is made possible through many Real Encounter partners including local churches and various organizations. The following social media sites will provide more information about the Real Encounter.