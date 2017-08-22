Suspect accused in Kansas carjacking jailed in Oklahoma

SEDGWICK COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an alleged armed carjacking in Derby.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Kenan C. Leamon from Texas for the carjacking that occurred in Derby early Friday, according to a social media report from police.

Deputies arrested him near Oklahoma City and booked him into the Oklahoma County Jail just before 2p.m. Monday, according to booking records.

Authorities released no additional details on the arrest.