Salina woman arrested after almost hitting pedestrians

Salina Police arrested 42-year-old Jessica Isaac last night after she allegedly attempted to hit several people with her vehicle.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that an acquaintance of Isaac’s was walking in the 1400 block of West Crawford with two other adults and two one-year-old girls sometime after 6 p.m. Monday.

The acquaintance reported seeing Isaac heading eastbound in a gold Saturn.

Isaac turned around and allegedly almost struck the group of pedestrians as they were crossing Steahlin Ave. One of the pedestrians called authorities, saying they believed it was deliberate.

A 61-year-old woman told police that she had to jump back to avoid getting her feet run over by the car.

Isaac was picked up later that night at her church, according to Capt. Forrester. She was booked into the Saline County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering a child.