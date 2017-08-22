Salina Tech ranked fifth in the U.S. for graduation rate among two-year colleges

Salina Area Technical College announced today that they have been ranked fifth in the nation for graduation rate among two-year colleges by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

“Among those statistics is what portion of a college’s students graduate in 150 percent of the “normal time;” three years for two-year colleges and six years for four-year colleges.”

The Chronicle tracked the median graduation rate at of 889 two-year colleges at 22.9 percent. According to Salina Tech, their graduation rate last year was 76.5 percent, “up from 65.1 percent the previous year.”

“The faculty and staff at Salina Tech are very dedicated to student success in all aspects of their lives – academic, personal and career,” said Stephani Johns-Hines, vice president of instruction. “We have many systems in place to support students in their academic journey as well.”