Miriam Lois (Sprecker) Swisher, 90, died Sunday, August 20, 2017 at Diversicare of Council Grove.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at the Wilsey Christian Church. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church. The family has requested casual dress at the service and in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Wilsey Christian Church or the Alzheimer’s association. A brief graveside service will be held immediately following the church service, followed by a luncheon at the church.

Miriam leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Virgil M. Swisher, Diversicare of Council Grove, her son Barry Swisher and wife Rhonda, Creighton, Missouri, her daughter Connie Adam and husband Tom, Council Grove, her daughter Christy Varner, Wichita, and son Lynn Swisher and wife Carla, Topeka. She also leaves 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Alspaw, Council Grove and her brother Jayde Sprecker and his wife Billie of Olathe.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Adolph and Anna Sprecker and son Everett Lynn. Miriam was born in Gypsum, and was raised in Wilsey. She lived most of her life on farms around Morris County.

She was a devoted wife and homemaker and worked as a cafeteria cook in the Council Grove schools. She also worked at the Buchman grocery store in Council Grove. She spent a great deal of time working on the farm with Virgil. She volunteered her time at the thrift store in Council Grove. She also enjoyed spending time with her church groups in Wilsey and Council Grove. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a dedicated Christian and spent many hours reading her Bible.