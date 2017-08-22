Man reports being threatened with gun

Authorities are looking for a known suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on a 19-year-old Salina man yesterday.

The incident was said to have occurred near the intersection of West Republic and Osage Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that the 19-year-old victim told police that two acquaintances in a gold Nissan Pathfinder confronted him near the intersection.

The victim told police that the two subjects got out of the vehicle. One reportedly made threats, lifting up his shirt to reveal a gun. Capt. Forrester said the victim started running after the suspect pointed the gun at him.

Authorities made contact with one of the individuals involved but Capt. Forrester said they are still searching for a known suspect.