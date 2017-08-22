The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man dies in pickup rollover crash

by Leave a Comment

RAWLINS COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 8p.m. Monday in Rawlins County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Demetrius Edward Tomlin, 23, Atwood was southbound on County Road 19 three miles west and two miles south of Atwood.

The pickup left the roadway into the east ditch. The driver overcorrected, the pickup rolled into the west ditch and came to rest on its top facing south.

Tomlin was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *