Julia Irene Richmond was born September 9th, 1916 to James Hiram and Olga Willamina (Durnberg) McKibben in Seneca, New Mexico. Irene had 3 siblings; Harold McKibben, Gladys Weber and Chester (Chet) McKibben. All have preceded her in death. Irene graduated from Marion High School in 1934. She married Alonzo Francis Smith on January 12th, 1935. They had 3 children; James Francis, Elsie Marie (Burkholder) and Nathan Ray. All 3 have preceded her in death. Irene lost her husband Lonnie and son Jimmy February 4th, 1981. Irene married Jess Richmond October 17th, 1984. Jess passed away January 30th, 2005.

Irene had several jobs in her life, working at Firestone, Duckwalls and then as a dental assistant at Dr. Schroeder’s office for over 30 years, holding the hands of many scared children and even some adults. After she retired she needed a hobby and took art classes at Butler County Community college and became quite the accomplished artist. She loved painting, camping, fishing, playing cards and taking bus trips to the casinos with her friends. One of her favorite past times was watching the Kansas City Royals. She was a lifelong member of Eastmoor United Methodist Church.

Irene is survived by her daughter-in-law Feebie Meisinger (Richard), stepdaughters Connie Stevens and Rita Meyer and stepson Kurt Richmond; grandchildren Jerry Burkholder (Patty) of Topeka, Jackie Torgerson (Clint) of Kimball Township, MI, Penny Antoszyk (John) of Marion, Nathan Smith (Carol) of Joplin, MO, Valerie Duerkson (Jeremy) of Hillsboro, Brenda Smith (Daryl) of Marion, Cerece Lawson (Scott) of Burlington, KS.

Irene was blessed with 32 great grandchildren and 24 great great grandchildren.